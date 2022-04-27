Auto

Jaguar XE, XF 300 Sport debut with Amazon Alexa integration

Jaguar XE 300 Sport and XF 300 Sport are fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Jaguar)

Jaguar has introduced the 300 Sport versions of its XE and XF sedans in Europe. It is unclear whether they will arrive here. As for the highlights, the two cars have eye-catching designs and luxurious cabins with many tech-based features, including support for Amazon Alexa. Under the hood, they are fueled by a mid-hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 296hp.

Jaguar will stop manufacturing vehicles with combustion engines three years from now and has hence started electrifying its range to reduce emissions.

The XE and XF sedans have been up for grabs for quite some time, and the introduction of their mild-hybrid variants should boost their sales. A lot of customers in the Old Continent should be interested in these vehicles.

Exteriors The cars have swept-back headlamps and 20-inch wheels

The Jaguar XE 300 Sport and XF 300 Sport have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille, and swept-back LED headlights. They are flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end. The duo is up for grabs in several shades, including Silicon Silver and Carpathian Gray.

Interiors The sedans get a panoramic roof and multiple airbags

The Jaguar XE 300 Sport and XF 300 Sport have a luxurious cabin with Monogram Aluminium/Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, pedals with a metallic finish, a panoramic roof, a large center console, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. They house a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Amazon Alexa. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Performance They attain a top speed of 250km/h

The Jaguar XE 300 Sport and XF 300 Sport are fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system that makes 296hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The powertrain is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. Both the cars hit a top speed of 250km/h, and the XE model can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Information Jaguar XE 300 Sport and XF 300 Sport: Pricing

In the UK, the Jaguar XE 300 Sport sedan carries a price tag of £42,345 (around Rs. 41.2 lakh), while the XF 300 Sport bears a price figure of £47,730 (roughly Rs. 46.41 lakh).