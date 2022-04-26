Auto

Ola Electric crosses 50,000-unit production milestone in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Ola Electric is currently the second largest electric scooter brand in India (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

EV maker Ola Electric has manufactured more than 50,000 units of its S1 Pro scooter in India. Ola is at the forefront of EV manufacturing in our country, with about 800 electric scooters being built every day. Also, the factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu is set to become one of the largest fully integrated two-wheeler plants in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric entered the electric scooter segment after the acquisition of Netherlands-based Etergo BV in 2020.

The company had said that it received more than 1 lakh reservations in 24 hours for its S1 Pro and S1 models in July last year.

The current production capacity is pegged at 15 lakh units per year. It has been slightly hampered due to the semiconductor shortage.

Plans Ola set to ramp up production capacity soon

The CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, is hoping to ramp up the production to 2,000 scooters a day in the coming months. Currently, it is not manufacturing the lower-end S1 variant as more than 70% of the bookings were for the higher-spec Ola S1 Pro. However, the company will introduce the S1 model on our shores soon.

Diagnosis Around 1,441 scooters were recently recalled

Ola Electric recently recalled 1,441 scooters to diagnose potential issues in a particular batch after an S1 Pro caught fire in Pune last month. "Our battery pack already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136," the company claimed.

Information Ola serviced nearly 50% of orders received since July 2021

Ola Electric has gone "above and beyond any existing Indian or global standards for battery safety," said Aggarwal. He added that the company is servicing nearly all its orders from the first and second booking windows.