Is Suzuki planning to launch Swift Sport hatchback in India?
The Suzuki Swift Sport has been spotted in India but it is not clear whether it is a test mule or a private import. The car was seen with logos hidden all around, likes of which are seen on test vehicles. As of now, there is no official word from the company regarding the launch of the four-wheeler here.
- The Swift Sport is considered to be an entry-level model for the hot-hatchback segment globally. Spotting one in India is quite rare.
- However, with the launch of the Hyundai i20 N Line and the success of the now-discontinued Volkswagen Polo GT, the Indian market has shown tremendous interest in fun-to-drive hatchbacks.
- If launched here, Maruti Suzuki will have to price it competitively.
The Swift Sport looks similar to the regular Swift, with minor differences such as a blacked-out grille, a sportier front bumper, and dual-tone machine-cut wheels. A blacked-out diffuser plate on the rear bumper with dual exhaust tips is also available. It gets a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and swept-back projector headlights with DRLs. The side profile of the two models is identical.
The Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-liter Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The mill generates 129hp/235Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.
Suzuki Swift Sport has a spacious cabin, featuring semi-bucket seats with red stitching, red inserts on the dashboard as well as the door trims, auto-climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colored MID and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. A reverse parking camera and multiple airbags ensure safety.
The pricing and availability details of the Suzuki Swift Sport in India are currently unavailable. However, in the UK, it starts at £22,570 (around Rs. 22 lakh), which would make it highly costly for the Indian market.