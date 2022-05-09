New-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto's trial production to start in June
Maruti Suzuki is working on the new-generation Alto hatchback and its trial production is likely to commence in India next month. The new model has been spotted testing on the streets for over a year, revealing a few design elements through its heavy camouflage. When launched, it will go up against the likes of Hyundai SANTRO and Renault KWID.
- Maruti Suzuki is India's largest manufacturer catering to the small and mid-sized car and SUV segment.
- The prototype of the new Alto is seen doing test rounds across the country, albeit in a camouflaged avatar.
- Latest rumors suggest that the production will begin soon and the next-generation hatchback will be launched in the coming months.
Based on the spy shots, the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto will be longer, wider, and taller than the model currently on sale. It will feature a tall boy design similar to the S-Presso. The car will also get an updated front and rear bumper, a wide grille, redesigned wheels, and a new design for the headlights, fog lamp housing as well as taillights.
The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto will likely be powered by the same 796cc petrol engine from the current-generation car which makes 47hp/69Nm. It will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.
The details regarding the interiors of the upcoming Alto are still under the wraps. We expect the car to feature a slightly spacious cabin over the current-generation avatar, with an updated dashboard and upholstery, a new semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and a power steering wheel. It will receive an updated infotainment system as well. Passengers' safety will be ensured by dual airbags.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto are yet to be disclosed. We expect it to start at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).