New-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto's trial production to start in June

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 09, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be based on Heartect platform (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is working on the new-generation Alto hatchback and its trial production is likely to commence in India next month. The new model has been spotted testing on the streets for over a year, revealing a few design elements through its heavy camouflage. When launched, it will go up against the likes of Hyundai SANTRO and Renault KWID.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest manufacturer catering to the small and mid-sized car and SUV segment.

The prototype of the new Alto is seen doing test rounds across the country, albeit in a camouflaged avatar.

Latest rumors suggest that the production will begin soon and the next-generation hatchback will be launched in the coming months.

Exteriors It will be longer, wider and taller than current-generation model

Based on the spy shots, the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto will be longer, wider, and taller than the model currently on sale. It will feature a tall boy design similar to the S-Presso. The car will also get an updated front and rear bumper, a wide grille, redesigned wheels, and a new design for the headlights, fog lamp housing as well as taillights.

Information It will be powered by a 796cc petrol engine

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto will likely be powered by the same 796cc petrol engine from the current-generation car which makes 47hp/69Nm. It will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.

Interiors The car will feature a new semi-digital instrument cluster

The details regarding the interiors of the upcoming Alto are still under the wraps. We expect the car to feature a slightly spacious cabin over the current-generation avatar, with an updated dashboard and upholstery, a new semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and a power steering wheel. It will receive an updated infotainment system as well. Passengers' safety will be ensured by dual airbags.

Information New-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto are yet to be disclosed. We expect it to start at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).