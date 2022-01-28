Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) tipped to debut in March 2022

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 28, 2022, 10:27 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to launch eight new models in the market this year alone, including the facelifted version of the Ertiga model. Now, according to ZigWheels, the MPV will arrive in India sometime by March this year. The upcoming four-wheeler is expected to offer slight cosmetic changes compared to the current model, including a redesigned grille and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Context Why does this story matter?

The facelifted Ertiga had been spotted testing a couple of times now and the latest tip-off reveals that the company may announce the updated model as soon as in March this year.

The new Ertiga is expected to come with slight cosmetic changes, a larger infotainment panel, and no mechanical updates.

Price-wise, it will be placed between the Renault Triber and the Mahindra Marazzo.

Exteriors The car will have a new mesh design grille

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) will sport a muscular bonnet, a redesigned grille with a mesh pattern, twin-pod headlamps, fog lamps on the bumper, a blacked-out air dam, and a power antenna. The sides will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. On the rear, there will be a window wiper, a high-mounted stop lamp, and L-shaped wrap-around taillights.

Information It will be equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) will be fueled by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine that will generate 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will offer wireless charging and keyless entry support

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to offer a spacious 7-seater cabin with new interior themes and upholstery options, an adjustable steering wheel, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It should pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

Information Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift): Pricing and availability

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to carry a small premium over the current-generation model, which ranges from Rs. 8.12 lakh to Rs. 10.85 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.