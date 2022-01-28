Auto

Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 28, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Range Rover SV's bookings open in India (Photo credit: Land Rover)

British automaker Land Rover has started accepting bookings for its new Range Rover SV in India. The luxurious SUV is available in two specially curated themes: the dynamic-focused "SV Intrepid" and luxury-focused "SV Serenity." However, customers can also customize the vehicle from the body color to wheel design and interior combination, according to their personal tastes.

Exteriors The SUV features 23-inch alloy wheels and LED lights

The Range Rover SV offers a premium design with a flat bonnet, a five-bar grille, a full-width air dam, dual shark fin antennae, and LED headlights. The sides are flanked by metal-plated graphics, flush-fitted door handles, and 23-inch forged "Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss" alloy wheels. Buyers can also choose from 14 additional exterior colors from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new SV variant of Range Rover redefines luxury and can be configured in multiple ways with vivid luxury options.

The use of ceramic accents, sustainable materials, customizable color palette, and luxury features make it a stand-out offering from Land Rover.

The SV is expected to be priced at around Rs. 3 crore and will rival the premium Rolls Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

Interiors It has 13.1-inch infotainment panels for rear passengers

The new Range Rover SV flaunts a luxurious customizable cabin with multiple upholstery choices, including sustainable "Ultrafabrics" as well as SV-specific embroidery patterns, ceramic-coated gear shifter, volume control, and Terrain Response dial. The SUV is also equipped with 13.1-inch entertainment screens for the rear passengers and a 13.1-inch PIVI Pro infotainment system at the front along with a Meridian sound system.

Information It is available in both petrol and diesel options

The Range Rover SV is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo petrol engine (523hp/750Nm) and a 3.0-liter straight-six diesel motor (346hp/700Nm). Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic and AWD. It is also available in a plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

Information Range Rover SV: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Land Rover Range Rover SV are under wraps at the moment. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 3 crore in India. The luxurious SUV is currently up for bookings in the country.