Maruti Suzuki recalls 1.8 lakh cars to inspect motor generators

1,81,754 Maruti Suzuki cars to be recalled over a possible defect

Auto giant Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall order for 1.81 lakh vehicles in India in order to check for a possible defect with the motor generator unit. The vehicles to be recalled include some petrol-powered models of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6 which were manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020. Here are more details.

Recall drive to be commenced in November

The automaker has announced that affected vehicles produced between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020 will be recalled for inspection. Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for the inspection/replacement of motor generator unit. The recall drive will start in the first week of November and the affected part will be replaced free of cost.

Customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas

Until the affected vehicles are inspected, Maruti Suzuki has requested all the customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas. Customers should also not spray water on the electrical/electronic parts of their cars.

How to check if your vehicle is affected?

If you happen to own a Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, or XL6 model, simply visit the service campaign page and fill in your car's chassis number. The chassis number starts with MA3 followed by a 14-digit number. It is mentioned on the vehicle ID plate as well as in the invoice or the registration documents.

Maruti Suzuki's sales decline in India

In other news, the mini and compact cars segment of Maruti Suzuki has recorded a decline of 15,627 units in domestic wholesales in August 2021. The models in the mini and compact segments include the WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Dzire Tour S.