2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be launched on February 10

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's bookings to open on February 1 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will start accepting bookings for its facelifted Baleno hatchback from February 1 and launch it in India on February 10, as per a RushLane report. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have a revamped look and an updated cabin loaded with a bevy of features. It should be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno had received an update in 2019. With over 10 lakh units sold since its debut in 2015, the Baleno is currently the bestselling hatchback in our country.

The popular vehicle will receive changes that will make it an even more appealing proposition in the market.

The four-wheeler should be priced competitively and will rival the Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

Exteriors The car will have a mesh grille and L-shaped taillamps

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will sport a large mesh grille, a revised front bumper with a large air dam, round fog lamp enclosures, and swept-back projector headlights with LED DRLs. It will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, bumper-mounted reflectors, and wrap-around LED taillamps with an L-shaped design will be available on the rear end.

Information It might be offered with two engine options

The upcoming Baleno will run on a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter DualJet petrol motor with mild-hybrid technology that generates 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback will get five seats and a head-up display

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring horizontally-positioned V-shaped AC vents, a head-up display, a reworked dashboard, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a "free-standing" touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which begins at Rs. 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).