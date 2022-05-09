Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo launched at Rs. 16 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 09, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo is based on the range-topping STYLE trim (Photo credit: CarWale)

SKODA has launched the much-awaited Monte Carlo variant of its KUSHAQ in India at a starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the SUV boasts blacked-out exterior elements, a dual-tone cabin, and an all-new digital instrument cluster from the SLAVIA sedan. It is offered with BS6-compliant 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engines from the existing KUSHAQ line-up.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKODA has added its prized Monte Carlo version to the KUSHAQs' line-up for the Indian market. It is currently the most popular vehicle from the Czech manufacturer.

With the popularity of SUVs across the globe and the rising demand for sporty vehicles from young buyers, this move from the company makes absolute sense.

The new variant is based on the range-topping STYLE trim

Exteriors The SUV features redesigned alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The KUSHAQ Monte Carlo flaunts a blacked-out finish on the signature butterfly grille, air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, shark fin antenna, and bumper inserts. On the sides, it features "Monte Carlo" badging, black B-pillars, and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels. It also gets an all-LED setup for lighting,with dual-pod headlight units and wrap-around taillights.

Information The SUV is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options

The SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder mill that generates 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors It packs a digital instrument cluster and dual-tone leather upholstery

The SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo has a spacious 5-seater cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, red inserts on the dashboard and the door panels, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument console and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo: Pricing and availability

The SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo variant carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will soon open the order books for the sporty SUV.