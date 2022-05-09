SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo launched at Rs. 16 lakh
SKODA has launched the much-awaited Monte Carlo variant of its KUSHAQ in India at a starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the SUV boasts blacked-out exterior elements, a dual-tone cabin, and an all-new digital instrument cluster from the SLAVIA sedan. It is offered with BS6-compliant 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engines from the existing KUSHAQ line-up.
- SKODA has added its prized Monte Carlo version to the KUSHAQs' line-up for the Indian market. It is currently the most popular vehicle from the Czech manufacturer.
- With the popularity of SUVs across the globe and the rising demand for sporty vehicles from young buyers, this move from the company makes absolute sense.
- The new variant is based on the range-topping STYLE trim
The KUSHAQ Monte Carlo flaunts a blacked-out finish on the signature butterfly grille, air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, shark fin antenna, and bumper inserts. On the sides, it features "Monte Carlo" badging, black B-pillars, and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels. It also gets an all-LED setup for lighting,with dual-pod headlight units and wrap-around taillights.
The SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder mill that generates 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
The SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo has a spacious 5-seater cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, red inserts on the dashboard and the door panels, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument console and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
The SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo variant carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will soon open the order books for the sporty SUV.