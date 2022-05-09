Auto

Hyundai increases prices of its cars in India

Hyundai VERNA has become costlier by roughly Rs. 13,000 (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has raised the prices of its SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and VERNA in the Indian market. Following the hike, the cost of certain models has gone up by Rs. 17,800, depending on the variant. This is a second revision that the company has announced within a span of five months for its hatchback and sedan line-up.

Hyundai is currently one of the leading manufacturers of passenger in India. The prices of the cars have been hiked by the company to offset the rising input costs.

This move might put a dent in the sales of some models. However, it is not unexpected considering almost all automakers have raised the prices of their products in the country.

Car#1 Hyundai SANTRO

The Hyundai SANTRO has become costlier by up to Rs. 17,800. The hatchback has a chrome-accented grille, swept-back headlights, 14-inch wheels, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. It offers a 5-seater cabin with a digital instrument cluster, fabric upholstery, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, rear parking sensors, and dual airbags. The car sports a 1.1-liter engine in petrol and CNG versions that make 68.5hp/99Nm and 59.17hp/85.3Nm, respectively.

Car#2 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS has become dearer by up to Rs. 9,090. The car sports a muscular bonnet, projector headlamps, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. On the inside, the 5-seater cabin offers an 8.0-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, dual airbags, and a rear-view camera. It is offered with 1.2-liter diesel (74hp/190Nm), 1.2-liter petrol (82hp/114Nm), and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (98.6hp/171.6Nm) engine options.

Car#3 Hyundai AURA

Hyundai has increased the prices of its AURA by Rs. 9,090. The compact sedan features a muscular bonnet, 15-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlamps. Inside, the cabin comes with a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and dual airbags. It comes with a 1.2-liter diesel (74hp/190Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol (82hp/114Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (98.6hp/171.6Nm) engine.

Car#4 Hyundai VERNA

The cost of Hyundai VERNA is now up by Rs. 13,010. The sedan features a sloping roofline, a massive grille, and an all-LED lighting setup. Its 5-seater cabin has ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, rear AC vents, and multiple airbags. It is available with three engine options: 1.5-liter petrol (113hp/145Nm), 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/172Nm).