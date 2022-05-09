Auto

QJMotor introduces first maxi-style scooter in China: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 09, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

QJ350 maxi-scooter is backed by a 350cc water-cooled engine (Photo credit: QJMotor)

Chinese automaker QJMotor has unveiled the QJ350 maxi-style scooter in its home country. It is unlikely to find its way to India. As for the highlights, the vehicle flaunts a head-turning look and offers several features, including a key-less start. This heavyweight two-wheeler is powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 33.8hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The QJ350 is QJMotor's first maxi-style scooter and looks very similar to the BMW C 400 GT. Its good looks and decent performance should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.

If the two-wheeler arrives in our country, it will have to be priced competitively. The rivalry in the market will also be raised.

Design The vehicle has Pirelli tires and TFT instrument console

The QJMotor QJ350 sports a headlight-mounted front apron with extensions, a raised transparent windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs a twin headlamp setup and a TFT instrument console. It rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels shod in Pirelli tires and tips the scales at 195kg.

Information It runs on a 34hp, 350cc engine

Under the hood, the QJMotor QJ350 is powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 33.8hp. However, the torque figure and gearbox info are currently unavailable.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJMotor QJ350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter shall be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and twin shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information QJMotor QJ350: Pricing and availability

In China, the QJMotor QJ350 maxi-style scooter is expected to bear a price tag of around CNY 35,000 (around Rs. 4.03 lakh). However, this premium vehicle will probably not arrive in our country any time soon.