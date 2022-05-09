2023 Kia Soul hatchback goes official in four trim levels
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled the 2023 version of its Soul hatchback. It is offered in four trims, namely LX, S, EX, and GT-Line. As for the highlights, the car bears a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with a variety of tech-based features. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0-liter, in-line, four-cylinder engine that generates 147hp of power.
- The 2023 version of the Kia Soul offers better looks and more tech-based features in comparison to the outgoing model. A lot of customers in the global markets should have a look at this car.
- It is unclear whether this vehicle will make its way to India. Provided it does, the competition in the hatchback segment will be significantly raised.
The 2023 Kia Soul has a lengthy bonnet, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a wide chromed grille, and redesigned fog lamps. It is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17/18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around L-shaped taillamps grace the rear end. It is offered in Clear White and Surf Blue shades, both paired with a Fusion Black-colored roof.
The 2023 Kia Soul draws power from a 2.0-liter, in-line, four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 147hp and a peak torque of 178Nm. The mill is linked to an iVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The new Kia Soul has a spacious cabin with heated front seats, door-mounted tweeters, multi-colored LED speaker lights, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a Harman Kardon audio system and a 10.25-inch color touchscreen infotainment panel with support for navigation. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance, and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance.
In the US, the 2023 Kia Soul is expected to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at $20,545 (around Rs. 15.8 lakh). It will arrive at dealerships across the country later this year.