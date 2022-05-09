Auto

Bajaj Pulsar N160 spied on test; India launch imminent

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 09, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The new Pulsar N160 will get a tubular chassis from the N250 with slight recalibration (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Homegrown two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto was recently spotted testing its upcoming Pulsar N160. The new bike will be a naked street model, borrowing its design cues from the bigger Pulsar N250. It is likely to feature a new 160cc engine. With the production-ready prototype covered by minimal camouflage, we expect the launch to happen in India in the upcoming months.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the successful launch of the Pulsar 250 twins, Pune-based Bajaj Auto is planning to expand its line-up in India.

The brand is highly popular in international markets such as South America and certain countries in the European and the Asia-Pacific regions.

With the launch of N160, the company is planning to target youngsters and people in need of a sporty commuter.

Design The bike will have a projector headlight and LED DRLs

The Pulsar N160 will sit on a tubular chassis, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a projector headlight with LED DRLs, a split-style seat with grab rails, and an under-belly exhaust system. The bike will get a single-piece handlebar, a semi-digital instrument console, and a revised tail section with an LED taillight. It will ride on designer alloy wheels.

Information It will run on an all-new 160cc engine

The details regarding the powertrain of the Pulsar N160 are under the wraps. We expect an all-new 160cc, air-cooled engine based on the Pulsar N250. It is likely to generate a maximum power of 17hp and a peak torque of 14.6Nm.

Safety The bike will get single-channel ABS for better handling

To ensure the riders' safety, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS much like its bigger siblings, the Pulsar 250 twins. The suspension duties on the new bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Bajaj Pulsar N160: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Pulsar N160 are expected to be revealed at the launch event by Bajaj Auto. It is likely to be priced at around Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom), much like the NS160 on sale now. (Story credit: ZigWheels)