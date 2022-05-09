Longjia XDV 250Si maxi-scooter goes official with sporty looks
Chinese automaker Longjia has launched the XDV 250Si maxi-style scooter in its home country. To recall, it broke cover last year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and offers a bevy of features, including a TFT instrument cluster and key-less start. It runs on a 244.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.06hp.
- The Longjia XDV 250Si is the production version of the XADV300i maxi-scooter showcased at the Shenzhen Motor Expo in China last year.
- It offers good looks, a lot of features, and should attract a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.
- However, the two-wheeler's arrival on our shores seems unlikely considering the brand has no presence in our country.
The Longjia XDV 250Si sports a headlight-mounted front apron, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and electrically heated handlebars. The scooter packs a USB charging socket, a GPS anti-theft system, a 5.0-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and twin LED headlamps. It rides on designer blacked-out wheels shod in block pattern tires.
The Longjia XDV 250Si draws power from a 244.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.06hp and a peak torque of 22.5Nm. The scooter hits a top speed of 130km/h.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Longjia XDV 250Si is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a tire pressure monitoring system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front side and gas-charged dual shock absorbers with preload adjustability on the rear.
In China, the Longjia XDV 250Si maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of 22,980 Yuan (around Rs. 2.64 lakh). However, the brand is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be introduced on our shores.