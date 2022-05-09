Auto

Longjia XDV 250Si maxi-scooter goes official with sporty looks

Longjia XDV 250Si maxi-scooter goes official with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 09, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Longjia XDV 250Si was revealed in 2021 under a different name (Photo credit: QQMTC)

Chinese automaker Longjia has launched the XDV 250Si maxi-style scooter in its home country. To recall, it broke cover last year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and offers a bevy of features, including a TFT instrument cluster and key-less start. It runs on a 244.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.06hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Longjia XDV 250Si is the production version of the XADV300i maxi-scooter showcased at the Shenzhen Motor Expo in China last year.

It offers good looks, a lot of features, and should attract a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.

However, the two-wheeler's arrival on our shores seems unlikely considering the brand has no presence in our country.

Design The scooter has heated handlebars and a windscreen

The Longjia XDV 250Si sports a headlight-mounted front apron, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and electrically heated handlebars. The scooter packs a USB charging socket, a GPS anti-theft system, a 5.0-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and twin LED headlamps. It rides on designer blacked-out wheels shod in block pattern tires.

Information It attains a top speed of 130km/h

The Longjia XDV 250Si draws power from a 244.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.06hp and a peak torque of 22.5Nm. The scooter hits a top speed of 130km/h.

Safety It gets dual rear shock absorbers

To ensure the rider's safety, the Longjia XDV 250Si is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a tire pressure monitoring system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front side and gas-charged dual shock absorbers with preload adjustability on the rear.

Information Longjia XDV 250Si: Pricing and availability

In China, the Longjia XDV 250Si maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of 22,980 Yuan (around Rs. 2.64 lakh). However, the brand is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be introduced on our shores.