Ahead of global debut, Fisker Ronin electric sports car teased

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 09, 2022, 12:15 am

The Ronin will be Fisker's third EV after the Ocean SUV and the Pear EV (Photo credit : Instagram/henrikfisker)

US-based EV maker Fisker has teased its all-electric GT sports car, the Ronin, ahead of its global debut. While the production of its first EV, the Ocean SUV, is yet to commence, the company is eyeing its future with this announcement. The Ronin will have a head-turning look, a spacious four-seater cabin, and shall promise a range of around 965km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the successful launch of its first all-electric SUV last year, Fisker is planning to introduce an electric sports car in the form of the Ronin.

With EVs gaining popularity in recent years, new and existing carmakers are either launching ground-up new products or electrifying their existing ones.

With the brand's India headquarters established in Hyderabad, we expect the Ronin to debut here soon.

Design The car will have a lengthy bonnet and sleek headlamps

As per the teaser images, the Fisker Ronin sports car will have a long muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, a wide grille, and a prominent front splitter. It will sport a sloping windscreen to aid aerodynamics and massive wheels pushed to the four corners. Wrap-around taillamps and sporty-looking exhaust tips might also be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will promise a range of around 965km per charge

Fisker is planning to equip the Ronin with an electric powertrain, featuring three motors and a large battery pack. The setup will be linked to an all-wheel-drive system and shall allow the car to sprint from 0-96km/h in just under two seconds.

Interiors The vehicle will get four seats and large infotainment panel

The interiors of the Ronin are still under the wraps, with only minimal details visible in the teaser image. What we can see is that the car will be a four-door convertible with a luxurious four-seater cabin. It will offer a clean dashboard design and a very large infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information Fisker Ronin: Pricing and availability

Fisker is planning to launch the Ronin sports car by August 2023, with its price tag expected to be around $200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.5 crore). With India headquarters already up in Hyderabad, Telangana, we expect the car to reach our shores in the near future.