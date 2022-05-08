Auto

Honda now offers iOS compatibility on its H'ness CB350 cruiser

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 08, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

The Honda H'ness CB350 is backed by a 348.36cc engine (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced iOS compatibility for its popular cruiser, the H'ness CB350, in India. The Honda Smartphone Voice Command (HSVC) system will now be able to pair with an iPhone via Bluetooth and show the calls, messages, and navigation information on the instrument cluster of the motorcycle. Prior to the update, the system was compatible only with Android smartphones.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda introduced the H'ness CB350 in the Indian market with the intention to compete against the segment leader Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The cruiser was loaded with multiple tech-based features and spawned a sporty CB350RS version to attract a younger customer base.

With the iOS compatibility, it will become popular with tech-savvy people, looking for an easy-to-use two-wheeler with retro appeal.

Design The bike gets a large 15-liter fuel tank

Honda H'ness CB350 has a teardrop-shaped 15-liter fuel tank, a flat seat with a single-piece pillion grab rail, a wide handlebar, round mirrors, and an upswept exhaust. The bike gets all-LED lighting with a round headlight unit, and a squared-out retro-looking taillight mounted to a large chrome fender at the rear. It packs a semi-digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

Information It is fueled by a 21hp, 348cc engine

The Honda H'ness CB350 runs on a BS6-compliant 348.36cc engine that generates a maximum power of 20.78hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch unit.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance

To ensure the safety of the rider, Honda has equipped the H'ness CB350 with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to improve the braking and handling capabilities of the motorcycle. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin- hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

Information Honda H'ness CB350: Pricing and availability

The updated HSVC system is available only on DLX Pro and Anniversary Edition variants of Honda H'ness CB350. The cruiser starts at Rs. 1.98 lakh for the base DLX model and goes up to Rs. 2.06 lakh for the Anniversary Edition trim (all prices, ex-showroom).