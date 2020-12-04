A Japanese publication named Young Machine has claimed that Honda is planning to launch a scrambler variant of its made-in-India H'ness CB350 motorbike. As per the report, the two-wheeler will get a headlamp protection grille, a side-mounted exhaust with a heat shield, and wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tires. The rest of the bike should be identical to the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda H'ness CB350 scrambler: At a glance Credits:

The Honda H'ness CB350 scrambler will sit on a half-duplex cradle frame and feature a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a high-set, side-mounted exhaust with a heat shield. A rounded headlight and handlebar-mounted mirrors will also be present. The motorcycle will pack a digital-analog instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tires.

Information Power and performance

The Honda H'ness CB350 scrambler will draw power from a 348cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.8hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The motor is likely to come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda H'ness CB350 scrambler will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shockers on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?