You can now chat with Grok while driving your Tesla

Tesla has started the rollout of its new in-car conversational AI assistant, Grok. Developed by Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence start-up xAI, the feature offers drivers a hands-free chat-style companion while driving. The launch marks a major integration of Musk's AI venture with Tesla's product offerings. The update was released yesterday, and is pre-installed in all new vehicles delivered from that date onward.

Compatibility criteria How to get Grok on older vehicles For older vehicles, access to Grok can be gained via an over-the-air update, provided they meet certain hardware and software requirements. Currently, the AI assistant is only compatible with Tesla models that have an AMD infotainment processor and run vehicle software version 2025.26 or later. These include Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck. A Premium Connectivity subscription or active Wi-Fi connection is also required for use of Grok in these cars.

User interaction What the AI assistant can do for you Grok can be accessed through the App Launcher or by long-pressing the voice command button on the steering wheel. The AI assistant can answer questions and hold conversations in natural language, adjusting its responses according to a chosen personality. However, it cannot issue commands to the car itself as of now. Traditional voice commands for tasks like climate control or navigation remain separate from Grok's functionality at this stage.