'Squid Game': Were the VIP villains inspired by Elon Musk?
What's the story
Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Netflix's hit series Squid Game, mentioned that he couldn't help but think of Elon Musk while writing the show's wealthy and sinister VIPs. In a recent interview with Time, Hwang said, "Not only is (Musk) the head of a huge tech company that controls the world almost, but he's also this showman." "After writing (Season 3), of course I thought, 'Oh, some of the VIPs do kind of resemble Elon Musk.'"
Character evolution
In S03, the VIPs actively participate in the games
In the first two seasons of Squid Game, the VIPs were merely spectators of the deadly games. However, in Season 3, they actively participate in these games. Hwang explained this change by saying, "They take their masks off and go into the game and kill others with their own hands." This decision was influenced by America's current political climate.
Power dynamics
'People who really control power, system, they no longer hide'
Hwang further elaborated on his views about power dynamics in America. He said, "In the past, those that really controlled the system and maintained power, they were hidden behind the curtain, almost like this big unseen conspiracy." "However, it's no longer the case...these so-called big tech owners, they step up... The people who really control the power and the system, they no longer hide behind a curtain."