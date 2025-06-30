'Squid Game': Were the VIP villains inspired by Elon Musk? 

In the first two seasons of Squid Game, the VIPs were merely spectators of the deadly games. However, in Season 3, they actively participate in these games. Hwang explained this change by saying, "They take their masks off and go into the game and kill others with their own hands." This decision was influenced by America's current political climate.

Power dynamics

'People who really control power, system, they no longer hide'

Hwang further elaborated on his views about power dynamics in America. He said, "In the past, those that really controlled the system and maintained power, they were hidden behind the curtain, almost like this big unseen conspiracy." "However, it's no longer the case...these so-called big tech owners, they step up... The people who really control the power and the system, they no longer hide behind a curtain."