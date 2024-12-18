Why 'Squid Game' S02 doesn't have a trans actor
Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mastermind behind the global phenomenon Squid Game, has defended his choice of casting a cisgender actor in a transgender role for the show's upcoming second season. Speaking to TV Guide, Hwang addressed the backlash over the new character Hyun-ju—a transgender woman who enters Squid Game due to financial constraints for her gender-affirming surgery. The role is played by Park Sung-hoon, a cisgender man.
'There are close to no actors that are openly trans...'
Hwang revealed that he had initially planned to cast a transgender actor for the role of Hyun-ju. However, he struggled to find a suitable candidate in South Korea. "When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors that are openly trans, let alone openly gay," he said. "Unfortunately in the Korean society currently the LGBTQ+ community is rather still marginalized and more neglected, which is heartbreaking."
'It was near impossible' to find someone
The director further explained that since there are no openly trans actors in Korea, it was "near impossible" to find an authentic cast for the role. This prompted him to cast Park, an actor he has admired since his debut. "I have watched his work ever since his debut, and I had complete trust in him that he would be the right person in terms of talent in portraying this character," Hwang stated.
LGBTQ+ representation in Korean dramas remains limited
However, LGBTQ+ representation in Korean dramas remains scarce. Netflix's 2020 release Itaewon Class was praised for including a transgender female character, Ma Hyun-yi. However, the role was played by a cisgender woman, actor Lee Joo-young. The second season of Squid Game premieres on December 26 on Netflix.