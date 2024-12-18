Summarize Simplifying... In short "Squid Game" director Hwang initially planned to cast a transgender actor for the role of Hyun-ju in season 2, but struggled to find an openly trans actor in South Korea due to the marginalization of the LGBTQ+ community.

As a result, he cast actor Park, whom he greatly admires.

Despite some progress, LGBTQ+ representation in Korean dramas remains limited. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk defends his casting choice

Why 'Squid Game' S02 doesn't have a trans actor

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:53 pm Dec 18, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mastermind behind the global phenomenon Squid Game, has defended his choice of casting a cisgender actor in a transgender role for the show's upcoming second season. Speaking to TV Guide, Hwang addressed the backlash over the new character Hyun-ju—a transgender woman who enters Squid Game due to financial constraints for her gender-affirming surgery. The role is played by Park Sung-hoon, a cisgender man.

Casting struggles

'There are close to no actors that are openly trans...'

Hwang revealed that he had initially planned to cast a transgender actor for the role of Hyun-ju. However, he struggled to find a suitable candidate in South Korea. "When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors that are openly trans, let alone openly gay," he said. "Unfortunately in the Korean society currently the LGBTQ+ community is rather still marginalized and more neglected, which is heartbreaking."

Final decision

'It was near impossible' to find someone

The director further explained that since there are no openly trans actors in Korea, it was "near impossible" to find an authentic cast for the role. This prompted him to cast Park, an actor he has admired since his debut. "I have watched his work ever since his debut, and I had complete trust in him that he would be the right person in terms of talent in portraying this character," Hwang stated.

Representation gap

LGBTQ+ representation in Korean dramas remains limited

However, LGBTQ+ representation in Korean dramas remains scarce. Netflix's 2020 release Itaewon Class was praised for including a transgender female character, Ma Hyun-yi. However, the role was played by a cisgender woman, actor Lee Joo-young. The second season of Squid Game premieres on December 26 on Netflix.