Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is set to release a docu-series, 'The Roshans', exploring the cinematic journey of Hrithik Roshan's family, tracing back to musical maestro Roshan and featuring his sons and grandson.

The Roshan family and Netflix India VP expressed their excitement about the project, highlighting the global reach of the platform.

This follows recent similar series honoring iconic Bollywood figures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Roshans' will be directed by Shashi Ranjan

'The Roshans': Netflix announces docu-series on Hrithik Roshan's family

By Tanvi Gupta 12:35 pm Dec 04, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Get an up-close look at Hrithik Roshan's family as Netflix announced a new documentary series, The Roshans, on Wednesday. The show will include candid interviews of industry peers, friends, and colleagues who will give their insights into the legacy of the Roshan family. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, it will be co-produced by him and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The series aims to honor the "outstanding contributions" of three generations of the Roshan family to Hindi cinema.

Series focus

'The Roshans' to explore family's cinematic legacy

The Roshans will explore the cinematic legacy of the family, which dates back to musical maestro Roshan. The series will also feature his sons—filmmaker Rakesh and composer Rajesh—and grandson, superstar Hrithik. Speaking about the project, director Ranjan said he was grateful to be entrusted with their legacy and Netflix was the perfect platform to tell their story of creativity, courage, and commitment.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the first poster here

Official statement

Netflix India VP expressed excitement over 'The Roshans'

Sharing her excitement about the project, Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content at Netflix India, said, "We are thrilled to present the story of a family that has touched the hearts of generations of cinema lovers with their timeless melodies and unforgettable tales—The Roshans." "This heartfelt docu-series takes you on an emotional and nostalgic journey, uncovering the untold story of three generations of this iconic film family."

Family statement

Roshan family expressed gratitude toward Netflix for global reach

The Roshan family also expressed their excitement about the partnership with Netflix. They said, "The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it's an honor to showcase our journey to the audience." The announcement of The Roshans comes after the recent documentary series Angry Young Men on Amazon Prime Video and The Romantics on Netflix, which honored iconic Bollywood screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, and Yash Raj Films respectively.