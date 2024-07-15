In short Simplifying... In short Former child actor Mickey Dhamejani, known for his role in 'Krrish', is planning a return to acting after pursuing a career in medicine.

Despite his interest in Bollywood and Hollywood projects, Dhamejani, now a Lasik and cataract specialist, emphasizes his commitment to societal good, particularly in eye care.

Balancing his acting aspirations and medical profession, he aims to use any future opportunities to benefit society.

'Krrish' actor Mickey Dhamejani prepares for acting comeback

By Isha Sharma 05:05 pm Jul 15, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Mickey Dhamejani, recognized for his portrayal of a young Hrithik Roshan in the films Koi...Mil Gaya and Krrish, is contemplating a return to acting after over two decades. His Bollywood debut was in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Recently resurfaced photos of him with Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the sets of Krrish have reignited interest in his career. "It feels nice to be in the limelight yet again," Dhamejani stated.

He is also open to Hollywood films

The former child actor told Hindustan Times, "Yes, I am open to opportunities in Bollywood and Hollywood. In fact, I am in talks for a Bollywood project. However, my family and I will decide together (what to take up)." Speaking about why he stepped away, he shared, "It was an active decision to step away and pursue studies full time to become an eye surgeon. Education was a crucial part of my family. Even between takes, I would study."

Dhamejani's journey from acting to medicine

Dhamejani began acting at age five and has reportedly appeared in over 300 commercials and more than 10 films, including Ishq Vishk and Julia Robert's Eat Pray Love. However, at 17, he decided to leave acting to pursue a career in medicine. He earned an MBBS degree with an MS in Ophthalmology and is now a Lasik and cataract specialist. Several other members of his family are also in the medical field.

Dhamejani's commitment to society amid acting return

Despite considering a return to acting, Dhamejani underscored his dedication to contributing positively to society, particularly in the field of eye care. He expressed interest in being part of a Karan Johar or Yash Raj project. "But the purpose is not just to become a mainstream movie star. I am after all, an ophthalmologist. I would want to channelize whatever opportunities come my way, for greater good of society."