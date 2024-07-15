Dhanush's milestone film 'Raayan' trailer release date revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 05:02 pm Jul 15, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Mark your calendars, Dhanush fans! The trailer for his highly-anticipated 50th film as a lead actor, Raayan, will be unveiled on Tuesday (July 16). In addition to his acting duties, Dhanush has also stepped into the shoes of a filmmaker for this project, writing and directing this upcoming venture. In the lead-up to the trailer release, let's delve into everything we know about this upcoming film.

'Raayan' cast and crew details

The Tamil film, produced under the Sun Pictures banner, features Dhanush in the lead role. This is his second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. Dhanush aside, the ensemble cast also includes Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, and Prakash Raj. In the film's narrative, Jayaram and Kishan portray Raayan's brothers while Vijayan plays his sister, reportedly.

'Raayan' music launch and OTT premiere details announced

The music for Raayan has been composed by acclaimed composer AR Rahman. The audio launch event recently took place in Chennai, with both Rahman and Dhanush performing. The film's music is set to premiere on the SunNXT app and OTTplay Premium on July 21, as announced by the film's makers. Meanwhile, speculation suggests that Nithya Menen will also appear in a special role in the film. If true, it will mark her reunion with Dhanush after their 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

Dhanush's second film to receive an 'A' rating

Contrary to some reports, filmmaker Selvaraghavan has denied writing the story for Raayan, stating that the script is based on Dhanush's work. The movie, an action drama centered around a gangster, has completed censor formalities with an 'A' certificate. This is Dhanush's second film after Vada Chennai (2018) to receive such a rating. The technical crew of Raayan includes cinematographer Om Prakash and editor Prasanna GK.

When is 'Raayan' hitting theaters?

The movie is slated for a big-screen release on July 26. Earlier, Raayan was scheduled to make its theatrical debut on June 13, and the initial release date of Kamal Haasan's political thriller, Indian 2, was rumored to coincide with that of Raayan. However, the latter's release was pushed back to July 12. Meanwhile, Dhanush's film rescheduled release due to post-production delays.