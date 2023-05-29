Entertainment

Dhanush spotted in 'Captain Miller' avatar at the Mumbai airport

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 03:48 pm 1 min read

Dhanush spotted in 'Captain Miller' avatar

Dhanush is one of the most adept actors in India. He has done stellar work in the South Indian film industry and some notable projects in Bollywood. The four-time National Award-winning actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Captain Miller and was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday in a similar rugged avatar. Fans have gone gaga seeing this new look.

More about the upcoming period drama

Dhanush sported a beard and long hair identical to the recently released poster where he sported a man-bun. The Vaathi actor donned a simple pink sweatshirt and a pair of sunglasses. The Arun Matheswaran directorial is set to be a period drama revolving around the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 1940s. The film is slated to release in 2023.

