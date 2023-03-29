India

Mumbai Traffic Police announce diversions ahead of underground railway work

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 29, 2023



The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday announced traffic diversions in Dadar due to the construction work of the underground Dadar Metro Railway Station. The police said the traffic regulation will take effect from Wednesday and last until March 21, 2024, per Mid-day. According to the notification, the traffic between Lt Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) to Gadkari Chowk will be affected.

Know the diversions announced by police

The northbound Gokhale road between Gadkari Chowk to Lt Anna Tipnis Chowk will be closed, but Southbound will remain open. However, both bounds will be declared as "No Parking" zones for 24 hours. The traffic moving toward Dadar TT shall take a right turn from Steelman Junction then along Ranade Road-Paneri Junction- left turn to NC Kelkar road- Kotwal Garden to Dadar TT.

More details about the issued notification

Furthermore, there will be no entry to the traffic from Senapati Bapat Statue toward Steelman Junction on Ranade Road, which means it will remain one way from Steelman Junction toward Senapati Bapat Statue. The traffic proceeding from Portuguese Church along northbound Gokhale Road will have to take left turn from Steelman Junction and shall proceed along Ranade Road, Dadasaheb Rege Road, and Gadkari Junction.