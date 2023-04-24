Entertainment

Everything we know about Vishal's 'Mark Antony'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 03:47 pm 1 min read

Vishal is one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema and the actor is now gearing up for his next release Mark Antony. His production house Vishal Film Factory revealed that the upcoming film's audio rights have been bagged by Think Music India. Fans are looking forward to the film which is being penned and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

The film is touted to be a full-blown action film and the cast includes Ritu Varma, AJ Surya, and Sunil. The film is slated to release on July 31, 2023. The music of the film has been composed by V Prakash Kumar. It is bankrolled by S Vinod Kumar under the Mini Studio banner. The project is cranked by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

