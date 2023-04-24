Entertainment

'IB71' trailer: Vidyut Jammwal starrer patriotic thriller promises mid-air action

'IB71' trailer: Vidyut Jammwal starrer patriotic thriller promises mid-air action

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 24, 2023, 03:32 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming espionage thriller IB71 is out! Directed by Sankalp Reddy, it co-stars veteran actors Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil. It is the first film of Jammwal's production house, suitably christened Action Hero Films. IB71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment, and is heading toward a theatrical release on May 12.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since he entered showbiz with Sakhti, Jammwal has gradually climbed the ladder and earned acclaim for his performances in movies such as Commando and Force.

IB71, thus, can help him prove his acting mettle yet again.

Moreover, Reddy's Ghazi had won the National Film Award, so his association with IB71, combined with the movie's patriotic themes, might work in favor of the film.

Fast-paced trailer teems with suspense and mid-air action

The film is based on true events and will tell the story of "30 agents, 10 days, and 1 top secret mission that was hidden for 50 years!" Going by the trailer, it will revolve around the Indo-Pak War of 1971, which was fought over the creation of Bangladesh. Loaded with heavy action and suspense, it has all the markings of a patriotic thriller!

What story will the film dig into?

The espionage thriller will revolve around how Indian intelligence officers outwitted Pakistan's entire establishment and gave Indian forces the edge they needed to fight on two fronts simultaneously. However, it's noticeable that no female character has been given prominence in the trailer, and we hope that's not the case with the film, especially since India was led by Indira Gandhi in 1971.

Meet the cast and crew of 'IB71'

Apart from Jammwal, Kher, and Tahil, the film also features Vishal Jethwa, Niharica Raizada, Mir Sarwar, and Danny Sura. The story has been penned by Aditya Shastri, while the screenplay is by Storyhouse Films. Gnanashekar VS (Kanche) has handled the cinematography while the music is by acclaimed composer Amit Trivedi (Jubilee, Qala). The editing has been handled by Sandeep Francis (Khuda Haafiz).