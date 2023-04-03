Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna stars in first female-centric film, 'Rainbow'; first-poster out

Rashmika Mandanna stars in first female-centric film, 'Rainbow'; first-poster out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 11:54 am 1 min read

'Rainbow' first poster is out

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after stars in India today and the actor has made viewers fall in love with her performances across industries. In a new development, Mandanna announced her first female-centric film titled Rainbow. The movie was launched with a formal puja in Hyderabad on Monday. Fans are quite excited about the upcoming film.

Cast, crew, and other details

Reportedly, the project will be helmed by debutant Shantharuban. It is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie is touted to be a romantic fantasy drama. The launch event was attended by Amala Akkineni and Dev Mohan. The latter is also starring in the upcoming film. The film will go on floors on April 7 and it is cranked by KM Bhaskaran.

Twitter Post