Know all about Sundeep Kishan-Vijay Sethupathi's pan-Indian film 'Michael'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 04, 2023, 01:10 pm 2 min read

'Michael' will be released on February 3

Telugu star Sundeep Kishan's next movie Michael has been making the headlines ever since it was launched. The pan-Indian movie, which will be released in almost all Indian languages, finally locked its release date. The makers shared the news with an official poster and announced that the film will be released on February 3, 2023. Read on to know all about the venture.

Lead actors' character looks were revealed in new poster

The announcement of the release date came along with a poster featuring all the lead actors. Along with Kishan, the film boasts an ensemble of a star cast. This includes Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj to name a few. The rustic-looking poster the makers shared on Tuesday introduced the lead characters to the audience.

Kishan shared the announcement on his Twitter space and wrote, "Meet the Man who Loved the Hardest #MICHAEL Worldwide only in Theaters on Feb 3rd, 2023 #MichaelfromFEB3rd (sic)." Earlier, he shared a photo with the lead actors from the sets and wrote on Instagram, "No words...Just Pure Love...#Michael behind the scenes...@actorvijaysethupathi anna @varusarathkumar ma (Ps: Michael only got to smile behind the scenes lol)."

Know more about 'Michael' and its cast and crew

Michael is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, who had earlier collaborated with Sethupathi in the 2017 movie Puriyatha Puthir. He also helmed the movie titled Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum (2019) starring Harish Kalyan in the lead role. Michael's music is helmed by Sam CS. It is jointly produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP. The film's teaser was released in October.

Kishan also has a Tamil movie with Dhanush

Apart from this, Kishan also has a Tamil movie, which features Dhanush in the lead role. Titled Captain Miller, the film is directed by Arun Matheshwaran. The period action flick set is in the 1980s and it also features Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, actors Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken, and Moor in important roles. GV Prakash Kumar composed its music.