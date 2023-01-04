Entertainment

'Pathaan' trailer leaked before its release date? Here's the truth

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 04, 2023, 12:52 pm 3 min read

The trailer of 'Pathaan' will reportedly be released on January 10

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan are gearing up for the mega trailer launch of the film next week. According to a Pinkvilla report, the trailer will be released on January 10. However, a week before its release, the trailer has allegedly been leaked on social media. A video clip is doing rounds on Twitter, claiming to be a part of Pathaan's trailer.

Why does this story matter?

The film which also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles will have a worldwide theatrical release on January 25.

So far, the makers have released its teaser and two songs—Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Pathaan has found itself to be in the midst of controversies involving Padukone's saffron-colored outfit as well as allegations of copied music.

The alleged leaked video

Per the video that is now viral on social media, Khan is shown indulging in some action-packed sequences. The 14-second video shows him fighting men on what appears to be a train. However, it's unclear if it's from the trailer or the film. Posted by a Twitter handle called @KanchanaOut, the video clip has garnered over 115.7K views since the time it was uploaded.

See the video here

Video is from an old advertisement

Although Khan does don a long hairdo just like his look in Pathaan, this viral clip is not a new video and certainly not from Pathaan. Per multiple reports and hawk-eyed netizens, this video is from an advertisement of a cold drink brand that the My Name is Khan actor had shot some time back. Hence, the wait for Pathaan's trailer is still undiluted.

Trailer is packed with action sequences: Report

The Pinkvilla report claimed that the trailer will be 2:37 minutes long. Quoting an insider, the report said, "It's a two-minute and 37-second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music, and heroism." Given the buzz around Pathaan, the trailer will only add to the excitement among the fans of SRK. The trailer will be dropped 15 days before the film's theatrical release.

'Pathaan' advance booking to open soon

While the advance booking for Pathaan in Germany was reportedly started almost a month before its release, the pre-sales in India are expected to begin soon. Per media reports, the announcement regarding its advance booking in the country will be made after the trailer release on January 10. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.