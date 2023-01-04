Entertainment

Jeremy Renner was saving motorist before accident; actor shares picture

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 04, 2023, 12:33 pm 3 min read

Jeremy Renner was reportedly helping a motorist before his accident

As per recent developments, actor Jeremy Renner was helping a motorist stranded in three feet of snow before being run over by his own snowplow in Reno, Nevada. Mayor Hillary Schieve spoke about this latest development to Reno Gazette-Journal. The actor was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, where surgery was performed too. He is recovering and shared a photo from his hospital bed.

Renner was 'being a great neighbor'

This incident happened near Lake Tahoe. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner was seriously hurt after being run over by his own snowcat, which he was using to free a vehicle that was stuck in three feet of fresh mountain snow. He also stated, "[Renner] was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbors."

No signs of foul play

Balaam also told the media that investigations are on and as of now there have been no signs of foul play. Renner owned a seven-ton PistenBully snowcat which he had used to successfully tow another personal vehicle. While he was speaking to a family member, the snowcat started rolling and even though he tried to get to the driver's seat, it ran over him.

Renner's first post after the accident

Recently the Marvel actor posted a photo of himself from the hospital bed and wrote a message thanking everyone for their heartfelt wishes and prayers. He wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words." "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." As per the actor's representative, he is in a stable yet critical situation.

Family thanked all well-wishers earlier

The actor suffered from orthopedic and chest injuries and blunt chest trauma. He underwent surgery which was successful and he is currently in the intensive care unit. His family also released a statement thanking fans, well-wishers, doctors, and authorities for their prompt action and support throughout. Renner's colleagues and fans showered social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Future projects and notable works

The two-time Grammy nominee has his next release this month. He will be seen in the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown. The second season will stream from January 15. Notable works of Renner include The Hurt Locker, Marvel's Avengers, and Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol, among others. He starred in Disney+Hotstar's Hawkeye series in 2021. His performance was praised in the six-episode-long series.