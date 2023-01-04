Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma birth anniversary: A glance at her career, life

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 04, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24, a few days before turning 21

Late television actor Tunisha Sharma breathed her last on December 24, 2022. She allegedly died of suicide just 10 days before her 21st birthday on Wednesday (January 4). Sharma was seen playing the lead female protagonist, Shehzaadi Mariyam, in the television show Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul. On her birth anniversary, here's everything you need to know about the late actor.

Early life

Sharma was born in Chandigarh on January 4, 2002. She began her acting career at the early age of 14, reportedly. It was a passion for acting and talent that drew her to the entertainment industry and helped climbing the ladder of fame at an early age. The late actor went on to work in many popular serials throughout her career.

Acting debut

Sharma marked her acting debut with the television serial Maharana Pratap. She played the role of Chand Kanwar in the periodical drama. After this, she went on to act in another historical show, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat which aired on Colors TV. It was this very series that brought fame to the late actor, who was seen essaying the role of Rajkumari Ahankara.

Sharma's career in Bollywood

While Sharma was a popular name in the TV industry, she also went on to act in films. She marked her Bollywood debut with 2016's Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif-starrer Fitoor, shortly after her television debut. Sharma essayed the role of Kaif's younger version. She was also seen in movies like Baar Baar Dekho and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.

Relationship, death, and controversy

Sharma allegedly committed suicide on her show's sets on December 24. She was reportedly in a relationship with her co-star, Sheezan Khan. A day after her death, Khan was arrested by the police on charges of abetment to suicide and is presently in 14-day judicial custody. Sharma's death led to multiple controversies with her family alleging that she was forced to wear hijab.

Fans remembered the actor on her birth anniversary

Several fans of Sharma took to social media on Wednesday to share her old pictures. While some shared pictures from her 19th birthday, there were others who wished her peace. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tunisha Sharma. I hope you are happy up there, you are at peace and content," wrote a fan on Twitter while another said, "Happy birthday to dear Tunisha Sharma in heaven."

