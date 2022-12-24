Entertainment

Marathi actor accuses filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 24, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by a Marathi actor

Troubles for filmmaker Sajid Khan seem to have deepened further. Khan, who is presently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, has once again been accused of sexual harassment. After actors like Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra, and Mandana Karmi, Marathi actor Jayshree Gaikwad has now reportedly leveled serious accusations against the Housefull director through a video that she put up on social media.

The actor met Khan at a party

In the said video, Gaikwad shared that she has been working in Marathi and Hindi cinema for a few years. Recalling a party that she attended eight years ago, the actor claimed that a casting director introduced her to Khan there. The filmmaker offered her a possible role in his film and asked her to visit him in his office the next day.

Actor claims Khan touched her, passed lewd comments

Gaikwad also claimed when she arrived at Khan's office, he was alone. "He started touching me here and there and also passed lewd comments," she said. She further alleged that Khan, while complimenting her beauty, said he could give her work only if she agreed to do whatever he said. She was reportedly angered after listening to this and decided to leave his office.

#MeToo allegations against Khan

Multiple serious allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against Khan during the 2018 #MeToo movement that rocked the world, including India. A number of women from the film industry accused Khan of sexual harassment. These allegations once again gained momentum after Khan joined Bigg Boss 16 as one of the contestants earlier this year. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1.

Khan was banned from IFTDA over sexual misconduct allegations

After multiple women accused Khan of sexual harassment, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) suspended Khan for a year in 2018. Before the suspension, a show cause notice was also issued to the filmmaker, seeking an explanation from him within seven days. However, Khan did not reportedly give any explanation or response to the allegations, following which action was taken against him.