'Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang': Netizens raise boycott calls against SRK-Deepika starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 14, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' is slated for release in January next year

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang from Pathaan instantly took the internet by storm when it was released on Monday. But the song has sparked a controversy as a section of fans considered it objectionable. Calls to boycott the movie have also been making the rounds on social media. Here's everything to know about the controversy.

Why does this story matter?

Cancel culture and #BoycottBollywood trend took a toll on several movies released this year.

Movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan tanked at the box office owing to the trend.

Other than a few Bollywood movies released in 2022, the majority of Hindi films did not perform well.

So, when calls for boycotting Pathaan have surfaced, it is a concerning one for Bollywood.

What did netizens say about the song?

Several objections are being raised against the song. While some stated that Bollywood lacks ideas and thus resorts to glamor, a section of fans objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron-colored outfit in the song and stated it was insensitive. Some fans went on to the North-South comparison by sharing a side-by-side collage of the song and the Kannada movie Kantara's Varaha Roopam song.

Twitter Post

The way the Creator made fun of the saffron color in the film Pathan, I strongly condemn and oppose the act if it is a well-thought-out conspiracy.



I boycott this film!🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/6JKXI5IfJt — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) December 14, 2022

Twitter Post

Narottam Mishra condemned the song and threatened to ban

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra posted a tweet on Wednesday stating that the film will not be released in the state if the outfits and scenes are not changed in the movie. Stating that Padukone is a supporter of the "tukde tukde gang," he tweeted in Hindi, "the costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset (sic)."

Know more about 'Pathaan' and its plot

To note, the song was composed by Vishal and Sheykhar. Pathaan, also starring John Abraham, marks the comeback of Khan after his 2018's Zero. The film will hit big screens on January 25, 2023. Siddharth Anand is at the helm. Billed to be a high-octane action film, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance. It will have Khan playing an R&AW officer.