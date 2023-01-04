Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cuts Rs. 32.5cr deal for BKC home

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 04, 2023, 11:08 am 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has reportedly sold off her BKC property for a whopping amount (Photo Credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Last year, news about Janhvi Kapoor buying a swanky apartment and Arjun Kapoor selling off one of his properties made headlines. This year, it is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is making headlines for a property sale. Per reports, the Raanjhanaa actor has sold one of her properties located in the heart of Mumbai. Here is everything you need to know about her property deal.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor Ahuja is one of the leading ladies in Bollywood. From her debut film Saawariya to The Zoya Factor, Kapoor Ahuja has acted in a number of films that have been a mix of hits and flops.

While she's on a break from films and busy with baby duties, the actor's net worth in 2022 is said to be a whopping Rs. 98 crore.

Kapoor Ahuja bought the BKC property back in 2015

Back in the year 2015, Ahuja brought a posh residential property in the Central Business District of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. This swanky property, which was reportedly brought for Rs. 31.48 crore, has now been sold. According to a report in ETimes, Square Feat India's founder, Varun Singh confirmed that Kapoor Ahuja sold the lavish property last week, on December 29, 2022.

A thin profit margin but a whopping price!

The same report quoting Singh said that the actor barely made a profit on the deal. However, the money she received in return, was still a whopping amount. According to Singh, Kapoor Ahuja's property in BKC was sold for Rs. 32.5 crore, showing a profit of roughly Rs. 1.02 crore. Well, there clearly was a lot of money involved!

Everything about the facilities and owner

Per reports, the new buyer of Kapoor Ahuja's BKC house will get parking for at least four cars in the building. The apartment is reportedly situated on the third floor of the building called Signature Island. The BKC home of Kapoor Ahuja has reportedly been brought by a company called SMF Infrastructure. Also, the new owner paid Rs. 1.95 crore as stamp duty, reportedly.