#NewsBytesExplainer: Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, its significance

Nov 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport—the Donyi Polo Airport—at Hollongi, 25 km from the capital city of Itanagar. It's the fourth operational airport in the state, developed in an area of over 690 acres. Modi said the airport will boost the state economy while commerce and connectivity will gain immensely from this project. Here's more about the project.

Cost All-weather airport built at a cost of Rs. 640 crores

The airport was built on approximately 690 acres of land at a cost of over Rs. 640 crore, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The all-weather airfield has a 2,300-meter-long runway, it said. The name of the airport represents Arunachal Pradesh's traditions and rich cultural legacy, as well as the state's age-old indigenous veneration for the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo').

Green airport Promoting energy efficiency initiatives

A modern building, the airport terminal promotes resource recycling, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. The Hollongi terminal has a maximum handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour and was constructed for around Rs. 955 crore across a 4,100 sq m area, according to Hindustan Times. The PM laid the airport's foundation stone in 2019, making it the fourth operational airport in the state.

Facilities Hollongi airport will have these green facilities

In addition to providing better connectivity, the airport will also unravel the tourism potential of the state. The airport will boost the economic growth of the region and will be strategically important to the nation. The airport will have various sustainability features, like a green belt along the approach road to act as a noise barrier, rainwater harvesting, and the use of energy-efficient equipment.

Twitter Post 'Architectural marvel': Entry gate made of bamboo

The construction work of Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar @aaihollongi is completed and the airport will soon commence flight operations. The huge state-of-the-art entry gate at the airport is built up of bamboo showcasing the shape of the state bird- the Great Hornbill. pic.twitter.com/UTzmBwtudl — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 8, 2022

Details Connecting Arunachal with metro cities

IndiGo Airlines will begin commercial flights from the airport on November 28, according to reports. Except for Wednesday, regular flights will connect Hollongi, which is around 15 kilometer from Itanagar, with Mumbai and Kolkata. Chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo Sanjay Kumar told India Today that a weekly aircraft service linking Hollongi and Kolkata on Wednesdays would commence on December 3.

Significance How is Donyi Polo airport important?

The northeast is linked to the rest of the country through a small passage known colloquially as Chicken's neck. Arunachal Pradesh lies much farther northeast, separated by the massive Brahmaputra. It borders countries like Bhutan and Myanmar. It also has a contentious border with the disputed territory of Tibet. Following independence, the states experienced decades of political conflict, armed conflict, and insurgency.

Twitter Post Watch: Locals expressing gratitude

Tomorrow, 19th November, is a special day for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast. The Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar will be inaugurated. This is the 1st greenfield airport in the state. Commerce and connectivity will gain immensely from this project. https://t.co/SM6GtBLq3x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2022

About What is greenfied airport?

An aviation facility having greenfield project features is referred to as a greenfield airport. Utilizing previously undeveloped or vacant greenfield property, for instance, as well as commissioning, planning, and building procedures that are often started from scratch, are reflected in the classification. A project also is said to be "greenfield" if it has no restrictions from earlier work or existing infrastructure.

Information Greenfield airport projects across country

In February, the Centre announced 21 greenfield airports across the country under the Greenfield Airports Policy, 2008. The airports include Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi, and Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Hassan and Shimoga (Karnataka), Datia (Madhya Pradesh), Kushinagar and Noida (UP), Dholera and Hirasar (Gujarat), Karaikal (Puducherry), Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram, and Oravakal (AP), Durgapur (WB), Pakyong (Sikkim), Kannur (Kerala) and Hollongi (Arunachal).