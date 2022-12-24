Entertainment

Alia Bhatt advocates body positivity in message to new mothers

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 24, 2022, 11:58 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt shares a motivational message for new mothers on social media

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt who welcomed her first child resumed her fitness journey post-pregnancy and delivery recently. The RRR star, in a social media post on Saturday, shared a photo of herself doing yoga and posted an inspiring message to new mothers. In the post, the actor also spoke about her post-partum journey and encouraged new moms with her note on body positivity.

Bhatt posted an inspiring note for new moms

The photo shared by Bhatt on Saturday showed her performing swing yoga's inversion technique. She captioned it, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher...I was able to attempt this inversion." "My fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to."

Bhatt explained how she started fitness journey post-delivery

"For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe...walk...find my stability and balance again. Take your time — appreciate what your body has done," the Gangubai Kathiawadi star wrote further. "Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do," she added.

Check out what Alia Bhatt posted

Bhatt welcomed baby girl in November

Bhatt, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year, welcomed her daughter Raha on November 6. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives... Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love—blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!" Her post concluded with, "Love, love, love—Alia and Ranbir."

Upcoming movies of Bhatt to look forward to

On the acting front, the actor has several projects in her lineup. This includes Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Ranveer Singh. The makers have locked February 10, 2023, as its release date. Bhatt also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, rounds up her upcoming slate.