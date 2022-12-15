Entertainment

Veteran actor Veena Kapoor slams murder rumors, files FIR

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 15, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Veena Kapoor has filed a case against those who spread the rumors

In an unexpected twist, veteran actor Veena Kapoor, who was rumored to have been murdered by her son, issued a clarification on Thursday. Along with her son, the actor filed an FIR at a police station in Mumbai against those who started and spread the rumors. Kapoor said in the complaint that the murdered person was someone else with the same name.

'This is false news': Kapoor addressed the press

News agency ANI shared a video on Twitter where Kapoor can be seen addressing the reporters. "This is false news. A person by the name of Veena Kapoor was murdered. But I am not that Veena Kapoor and I'm a different person," she said. "I stay with my son and that is why people thought that we were the same person," she further added.

'Went numb and blank' after seeing the rumors

About the rumors, Kapoor said that it made her go numb. "I was numb and blank. We have filed an FIR." "The police have supported us really well. I appreciate it from my heart. The way they have helped us when we came to file the complaint, salute to Mumbai Police," the veteran actor further added.

This is what police officials had to say

A Dindoshi police station official reportedly said that Kapoor was distressed to see her photographs being associated with the murder news on social media and television channels and thus spoke up. About the case, the official said, "The senior citizen who was killed allegedly over a property dispute and the actor share the same name, which may have caused the mix-up."

What had happened in the senior citizen murder case?

"We have registered a non-cognizable case under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. An inquiry into the case is underway," the police official further added. The murder case that took place in Juhu saw a son allegedly smashing his 74-year-old mother's head with a baseball bat multiple times which led to her demise. The son then disposed of her body, too.