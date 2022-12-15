Home / News / Entertainment News / Veteran actor Veena Kapoor slams murder rumors, files FIR
Aishwarya Ragupati
Aishwarya Ragupati
Aishwarya Ragupathi covers entertainment news for NewsBytes. She has previously worked with The New Indian Express and Pinkvilla. Over a career spanning six years, her work has largely focused on regional cinema, especially Kollywood. She has a Master's degree in Broadcast Communication from the M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai.
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee covers entertainment news for NewsBytes. She has previously worked with The New Indian Express as a sub-editor where she also contributed lifestyle and feature articles. She has a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Calcutta and a postgraduate diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi.