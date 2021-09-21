Man kills four-year-old son at Navi Mumbai railway station; arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old son by throwing him on a platform at Sanpada railway station in Navi Mumbai, during an argument with his estranged wife, police said on Tuesday. The accused Sakalsingh Pawar was arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Platform no. 4 on Monday, an official from the Vashi Railway Police Station said.

Details

He was using the boy for begging at station: Official

"Pawar had a heated argument with his estranged first wife over the custody of his son Prashant," the official said. "After his second marriage, the accused had kept his son with him and was using the boy for begging at the station and at the Sanpada signal area next to the Mumbai-Pune Highway," the official added.

Background

The child suffered serious head injuries: Official

Pawar's first wife had approached him to get her son back, and they entered into a scuffle, he said. "During the heated argument, Pawar lifted his son and threw him on the platform twice, inflicting serious head injuries on the child," the official said, adding that the couple then rushed the boy to a civic hospital, where he was declared dead.

Further details

He initially blamed it on his wife

"A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vashi railway police station, following which the accused was arrested," he said. According to The Times of India, the man had initially lied to the police that his wife had assaulted the boy as she was angry after the quarrel.

CCTV footage revealed his involvement in child's death

However, CCTV footage of the incident revealed Pawar's involvement in the child's death. According to The Times of India report, Pawar hails from Yavatmal and has been living under the Sanpada flyover.