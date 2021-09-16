Had no knowledge of HotShots, reads Shilpa Shetty Kundra's statement

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 07:14 pm

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's statement about Raj Kundra porn case is out

The Mumbai Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Raj Kundra pornography case, on the basis of their investigation and accounts of over 40 witnesses. The 1,400-1,500-page long document names Kundra as the mastermind of this racket, a stance they took at the start of the probe. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has also been mentioned as a witness and her statement is out.

Details

'Was busy, didn't know what Raj Kundra was up to'

"I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to," the statement given to Mumbai Police by the Dhadkan actress read. She apparently also had no knowledge of apps such as HotShots or Bollyfame, via which pornographic clips were circulated by Kundra and co. Separately, she visited Vaishno Devi shrine today, photos of which are being circulated online.

Fact

Amid this, Shetty Kundra visited Vaishno Devi just recently

Shetty Kundra arrived at the base camp in Katra yesterday, and right after, she started her journey to the shrine, atop a horse. The 46-year-old was accompanied by cops all along the path. "I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her (sic)," she told media later.

Information

Cops included details obtained from 24 hard disks in chargesheet

Coming back to the chargesheet, Mumbai Police said that Kundra ran the racket from his Andheri office, Viaan Industries. It had details of his WhatsApp chats with other accused, like his relative Pardeep Bakshi, who is married to his sister and lives in the UK. Pornographic content and financial transaction details obtained from 24 hard disks were also made a part of the chargesheet.

Past event

Kundra was arrested in July for being the 'key conspirator'

Bakshi, Chairman of Kenrin Ltd., London, and Kundra, via Viaan, ran the app called HotShots Digital Entertainment, where pornographic content was uploaded. Bakshi is said to be absconding, per the chargesheet. To give context, the businessman was arrested in July for being the "key conspirator" in a pornographic racket. "We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said that time.