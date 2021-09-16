Farhan-Zoya bringing us another friendship tale, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav collaborating for a film

Another tale of friendship, another set of new pals! New age stars, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, are coming on board a vehicle that will explore the different facets of buddyhood. Titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the film will be backed by the two production houses that are known for these kinds of films, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Details

'Find your Friends and you won't need followers'

While Excel Entertainment is owned by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani, Tiger Baby Films is the production house of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Debutant Arjun Varain Singh will be helming this light-hearted drama. While announcing the film, the makers and the actors involved highlighted its theme, which is "Find your Friends and you won't need followers," drawing a reference to Twitter.

Information

Song of 'Baar Baar Dekho' played in the teaser backdrop

A one-minute-long teaser was also dropped along with the announcement. With the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the film Baar Baar Dekho playing in the background, it shows the bonding between the three friends, as we have usually seen in the films offered by Excel and Tiger Baby. Notably the Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra critical dud, a 2016 release, was also produced by Farhan.

Twitter Post

Watch the teaser here

Quote

Shooting starts in February next year, will release in 2023

The teaser also said, "When you have to disconnect to connect." While expressing his excitement for the project, Singh said, "Feels incredibly surreal to announce my first film as a director! I cannot be more excited to take on the roller coaster that lies ahead." He added that shooting of the film would start next February. Makers are aiming for a 2023 release.

Projects

Panday-Chaturvedi recently wrapped up filming for a Shakun Batra film

For now, Panday and Chaturvedi recently wrapped up filming for a Shakun Batra directorial, which also has Deepika Padukone in the lead. Gourav came to spotlight for his performance in The White Tiger, which was executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also starred in it, along with Rajkummar Rao. The Ramin Bahrani directorial also received a nod at the 93rd Academy Awards.