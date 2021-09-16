Sonakshi Sinha, Huma collaborating for a film on body image

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi to appear in a film soon?

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are coming together for a film where they will play two overweight women who would fight against the society for ridiculing them for their weight. To be backed by Mudassar Aziz, it will be dealing with the pivotal topic of body image. Ashwin Varde will be producing the social drama, along with Aziz. Shooting will be done in London.

'Helmet' director Satram Ramani will be helming the project

Satram Ramani, the director of recently released Helmet, will be helming the film. Helmet, which had actors such as Aparshakti Khurana (in his first Hindi project as the lead), Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma, and Sharib Hashmi in the cast, also dealt with a social issue in a humorous way. However, the reception and review of the venture were mostly negative.

Apt title! The movie has been named 'Double XL'

The movie has been aptly titled Double XL and both the actresses will have to undergo massive physical transformation. This is because one half of the film will have them in their slim and sleek avatars, while the other half will deal with their overweight selves. News has it that the portion showing the actresses as slim women will be shot first.

Sinha was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

Apart from this film, Sinha has Kakuda in pipeline. She is currently working on the film, but it is expected to wrap up soon. Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, who is Qureshi's brother, are her co-actors. Sinha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, where she played the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a village woman. Ajay Devgn led this war film.

Meanwhile, Qureshi has a couple of interesting projects in pipeline

On the other hand, Qureshi has Valimai and Monica, O My Darling in pipeline. While the former stars Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, and is being backed by Boney Kapoor, the latter is a Netflix Original. Right now, Valimai is in the post-production stage, and Monica, O My Darling is in the filming stage. Qureshi was last seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar.