#BoycottShahRukhKhan, #WeLoveShahRukhKhan take Twitter by storm

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 01:43 pm

This morning Twitter woke up to two trending hashtags, #BoycottShahRukhKhan and #WeLoveShahRukhKhan. Both are commanding a huge number of tweets, for obvious reasons, but it is unclear why so much hate is being passed onto the Badshah of Bollywood. Arun Yadav, In-charge of BJP Haryana's Information Technology Department, started the former hashtag campaign, which gained traction in no time. A counter hashtag emerged soon.

Details

The hashtag gained momentum in no time

"I boycott all films of Shah Rukh Khan," Yadav wrote in Hindi on Twitter and started #BoycottShahRukhKhan. This set the social media platform on fire, and it picked momentum in no time. To lend support to the movement, people started posting the superstar's photos with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his supposed comments made against the Narendra Modi government and India.

Twitter Post

This is the tweet that started it all

Information

As expected, netizens linked it to Sushant Singh Rajput

Netizens who are supporting Yadav's hashtag also linked it to Sushant Singh Rajput and the alienation he faced. "ShahRukhKhan Supported the film of KaranJohar and Janhvi Kapoor But didn't uphold the most recent film of Sushant, He never upheld Sushant But Sushant consistently cherished him and respected him (sic)," wrote one user. Meanwhile, another hashtag came up soon to counter this hate.

Counter

Hashtag supporting SRK started an hour later

#WeLoveShahRukhKhan started an hour later but flooded Twitter with posts emphasizing the greatness of the Zero actor. Comments such as he is the most charitable person in the film industry, screenshots showing him giving an interview to CNN that has "The World's Biggest Movie Star" written at the bottom to photos Khan clicked with acid attack survivors were shared to bash the haters.

Fact

For now, Khan will remain busy with his upcoming projects

"The only Indian actor with the maximum number of doctorates for his Charity work and the only Indian actor to receive the UNESCO award for charity Bharat ki Shaan, Shah Rukh Khan (sic)," said one user. This aside, fans of Khan will be able to see him in many promising projects, such as Yash Raj Films' Pathan and an Atlee directorial that stars Nayanthara.