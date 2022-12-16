Entertainment

Happy birthday, Harshvardhan Rane! Top lesser-known facts

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is known for Telugu films like Thakita Thakita, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, and many more. The handsome hunk made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016 opposite Mawra Hocane. The film was directed by the duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The actor turned 39 on Friday and here are some unknown facts about him.

Rejecting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram-Leela'

Not many know but the actor was supposed to make his Hindi debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. He was supposed to play Padukone's brother in the film. He turned it down because he did not want to do a negative role at that point. The film went on to become a huge hit and a new on-screen pair was born.

Always up for a cause

Rane owns a charity foundation holding garage sales for the ShirtOff Foundation. For this cause, the actor sold the T-shirts which he wore in his films to raise money for the education of a girl child who lost her parents to HIV. He said, "Every contribution no matter how big or small, goes a long way in helping Swati [the girl]."

What's the secret to his apparent 'anti-aging'?

The actor seems to be getting younger and more desirable with age. He has defied the laws of aging. Rane was featured in The Times Most Desirable Men list from 2015-2020. In 2016, he was ranked 32, in 2017, he was ranked 35, and in 2018 he climbed up to 33. In 2019, he was ranked 31 and in 2020, he was ranked 29.

Donning many hats during struggling days

Rane used to work at a call center during his struggling days in order to learn the English language. Back in 2002-2004, when he was struggling, he did odd jobs to make ends meet. From being a courier boy to a waiter to working at a cyber café and STD booth. The Haseen Dillruba actor also assisted a DJ.