What did Deepika mean by '...nobody fixing their souls' post?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 15, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

Deepika Padukone has left an enigmatic note on Instagram. (Photo credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone just asked everyone to introspect and how! On Thursday, the actor delighted fans by sharing a set of throwback pictures from the Mijwan Couture Show and looked absolutely ethereal in the photos. While fans couldn't stop going gaga over her beauty, she also shared an enigmatic note about "fixing souls" that has now caught everyone's attention. What's brewing, DP?

Context Why does this story matter?

Padukone is known for never mincing her words and has publicly spoken numerous times about topics such as body positivity, mental health, and depression.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in June 2020, she raised awareness about suicide and depression through her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Hence, it's possible that this post is a part of a new awareness campaign anchored by Padukone.

Post 'Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls'

The Piku actor shared four photos and looked drop-dead gorgeous in her pristine white ensemble, shiny jewels, and smoky eyes. The last photo, however, is what stood out distinctively. Set against a white background, the image says, "Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls." The slew of photos has garnered over seven lakh likes so far (at the time of writing).

Reactions DP's post got her fans thinking hard

Looks like Padukone's cryptic post triggered her fans to ponder over her advice, and her comments section has been brimming with fans' reactions. One such fan wrote, "Very well said, DP," while someone else also agreed, "Not everyone is like you." A concerned fan wrote, "Did something happen, Deepika? Did someone do something?" Only the actor can put these conjectures to rest now.

Instagram Post Check the photos shared by Padukone here

Upcoming films Meanwhile, take a look at Padukone's upcoming films

Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video, back in February. She also had a purported blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. Up next, she'll be seen in Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Project K with Prabhas. Their release dates are yet to be unveiled.