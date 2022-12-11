Entertainment

Dhanush's next to have Sanjay Dutt as main antagonist: Report

Dhanush's next to have Sanjay Dutt as main antagonist: Report

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 11, 2022, 08:32 pm 2 min read

The untitled project was officially launched in November

Tamil star Dhanush has been on a film signing spree and has an exciting lineup of projects in various stages of production. One of them is the yet-to-be-titled movie with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula which was officially launched last month. Now, a report has been making the rounds on social media saying the film will feature Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Before this film, Dhanush and Kammula were supposed to join hands for a different project. But it never took off. So, when their collaboration was announced, fans' expectations were naturally amped up. Dutt recently won hearts with his recent performance as the ruthless antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. So, the latest news about his onboarding has come as an all the more exciting development.

Know Dutt’s remuneration for the film

According to a report by news portal Pinkvilla, Dutt has been offered Rs. 10 crore for playing the antagonist in the Kammula-helmed Dhanush starrer and he even gave his nod to be part of it. The makers will likely announce Dutt's role once the papers are signed and things become more official. So, let us wait until the makers confirm the news officially.

Film to be shot and released in three languages

The upcoming film is reportedly being bankrolled under the production banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. It will be simultaneously shot and released in three languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The trilingual film is presently in the preproduction process, and it will likely be rolled out in the first half of 2023.

Dutt reportedly approached for 'Thalapathy 67'

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Dutt was also approached to play a role in Vijay's upcoming movie Thalapathy 67, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. On this development, Pinkvilla has quoted a source as saying, "The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film."