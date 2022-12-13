Entertainment

Suriya's Rolex from 'Vikram' to get spinoff: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Suriya's Rolex from 'Vikram' to get spinoff: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 13, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

'Vikram' was released in theaters on June 3

When Kamal Haasan's Vikram hit the theaters in June this year, it took the box office by storm. Fans and critics heaped praises on all lead actors, and when Suriya made a smashing cameo appearance, it sent the fans into a frenzy. Now, the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced that Suriya's character Rolex will get his own spinoff. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

Vikram marked the comeback of Haasan after the 2018 movie Vishwaroopam II. Besides Haasan, the film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Though Suriya's character appeared toward the film's end, it made fans go gaga as he delivered a powerful performance with a solid screen presence.

So, this news about Rolex's own spinoff has come as an exciting one to fans.

Here’s what Kanagaraj said about the spinoff

Recently, at Film Companion's Filmmakers' Adda, Kanagaraj said "I have to sit with Kamal Haasan sir and have a talk... It is going to be Vikram 2, Kaithi 2, and probably Rolex [spinoff]." "It's a universe...we have all the privilege to do all kinds of films—like with whichever character you want...a prequel or sequel you want. So, for the next 10 years, I'm settled."

Know more about Rolex played by Suriya in 'Vikram'

In Vikram, Suriya played the role of an underworld don and the boss of all the bosses of the drug world, named Rolex. After the destruction of his drug production unit by Haasan's Vikram and team, Rolex vows to take down the enemy camp and restart his production from scratch. The movie ends with this discussion by Rolex with his goons.

Other projects of Suriya to look forward to

Suriya recently opted out of Bala's Vanangaan. The director confirmed the news saying the role, after some story changes, does not suit Suriya. Meanwhile, the Singam actor has a film with director Hari titled Aruvaa, a project with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivaasal, and a sci-fi drama with Ravikumar. His production banner 2D Entertainment is also bankrolling the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar.