Ranbir to have cameo in Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Dec 13, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor to have a cameo in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will have a cameo in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kapoor will be starring with the duo in a song titled Bijli. Fans are excited to watch him on the big screen after the success of Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Why does this story matter?

Cameos and extended cameos have become a trend, and some are memorable too, like Shah Rukh Khan's Mohan Bhargav in Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor is often called the best actor of his generation, as far as the craft is concerned. He has donned all his characters with sheer conviction. In the last few years, he has become selective about his choices, which has proved beneficial.

More about Kapoor’s cameo

The Shashank Khaitan directorial looks promising with the stellar cast of Kaushal, Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The comedy thriller will stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 16. The song Bijli was released online but the makers did not reveal Kapoor's cameo to not give spoilers to fans. This year, Kapoor also had a cameo in Bosco Martis' Rocket Gang.

Crew of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

Govinda Naam Mera is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. The music has been composed by Meet Bros, Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Sachin-Jigar, Rochak Kohli. Kaushal and Advani also starred together earlier in Johar's segment of the Lust Stories anthology. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated by viewers. The cinematography of the film is done by Vidhushi Tiwari.

Future projects of Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He is also shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic drama opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the makers of the romantic drama teased a title reveal of the film on social media. The behind-the-scenes shots and leaked images from the sets are making rounds.