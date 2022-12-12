Entertainment

'RRR': MM Keeravani wins award for Best Original Score

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 12, 2022, 02:06 pm 3 min read

There's no stopping 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli's RRR's victory march and unrivaled reign in the West continues! After earning immense accolades internationally for its storyline, performances, and action, Rajamouli's magnum opus is now winning multiple coveted awards. Now, the recent addition to this list is music composer MM Keeravani, who has won the award for Best Original Score at the Boston Society of Film Critics. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

A critical and commercial favorite in the US, RRR has been on a consistent upward trajectory.

Not only did it end the Indian box office's drought, but it also became the most-watched non-English film on Netflix.

With about $3.5M collections, it registered the biggest premiere in North America for an Indian film and its "uncut" version was re-released in America owing to massive demands.

News was made official on Sunday night

The news was made official through the Boston Society of Film Critics's Twitter account on Sunday night (per IST). While Keeravani was selected as the winner in this category, Hildur Gudnadottir was declared the runner-up for the film Women Talking. Prior to this, Keeravani, who is also Rajamouli's cousin, has also scored accolades for the Baahubali franchise, another mammoth success.

Check out the tweet and the reactions to it here

WINNER, Best Original Score: RRR (by M. M. Keeravani)



Runner Up: WOMEN TALKING (by Hildur Guðnadóttir) — Boston Society of Film Critics (@TheBSFC) December 11, 2022

These are the recent international honors bagged by 'RRR'

Recently, Rajamouli bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle, the oldest critics group in the US. The group will hand out its awards at a dinner in January and Rajamouli will also receive his award on the same day. Moreover, the National Board of Review included RRR as an honorary mention in its top films of 2022 list!

'RRR' is expected to win big at these platforms, too

Indian cinephiles have pinned high hopes on Rajamouli's period drama since it's India's rare chance at both the coveted Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards. So far, India's luck hasn't fared well at the Oscars, and only three Indian films have earned nominations. These are Salaam Bombay, Mother India, and Lagaan. RRR's chances look bright in the best action, music, and story categories.

These are the categories in which 'RRR' might compete

After being snubbed by the Film Federation of India in the Oscars race, RRR will be competing independently. The categories are Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score. Other categories are Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.