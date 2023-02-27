Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor confirms working on singer Kishore Kumar's biopic soon

Feb 27, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Kishore Kumar's biopic

Ranbir Kapoor—who is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar—is already making headlines for his next projects. It has been rumored for a long time that the Brahmastra actor will possibly be seen headlining former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's biopic. However, now Kapoor has confirmed he will star in singer Kishore Kumar's biopic, but not Ganguly's (as of now).

Why does this story matter?

Biopics are a guaranteed money spinner in Bollywood. Some examples of successful Hindi biopics include Sardar Udham, Super 30, Tanhaji, Jhund, Azhar, Dangal, Neerja, Sarbjit, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mary Kom, and Padman, among others.

Moreover, Kapoor being approached for another biopic is unsurprising, considering he was critically and commercially lauded for headlining Sanju (2018), a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.

Luv Films writing script for Ganguly's biopic

Kapoor, who was recently seen playing cricket with Ganguly in Kolkata, said, "I think dada (Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special." "Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv Films are still writing the script," he added.

RK has been working on Kumar's biopic

While confirming singer Kumar's biopic, Kapoor said, "I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years. We have been writing that with Anurag Basu, and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But so far, I haven't heard anything about [dada's biopic]. So, I don't know." We wonder if RK will say yes to two biopics back to back!

Kishore Kumar's musical journey in Indian cinema

Kumar sang his first song Chhota Sa Ghar Hoga, in the movie Naukri (1954), which incidentally featured him as the lead actor. His style of singing featured "yodeling," inspired by Tex Morton and Jimmie Rodgers. He was also known as the "Voice of Rajesh Khanna." Kumar sang for almost all yesteryear superstars like the Kapoors, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, and Dev Anand, among others.